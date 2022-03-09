M&G (LON:MNG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 237 ($3.11) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MNG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 237.17 ($3.11).

MNG stock opened at GBX 222.80 ($2.92) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £5.79 billion and a PE ratio of 88.88. M&G has a 52 week low of GBX 168.69 ($2.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 254.30 ($3.33). The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 209.04.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

