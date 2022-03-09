MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MGEE. Zacks Investment Research cut MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGEE stock opened at $75.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. MGE Energy has a 1 year low of $64.49 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

In other MGE Energy news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.05 per share, for a total transaction of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 22,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,762,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in MGE Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 817,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,240,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in MGE Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

