Michael Cooper Acquires 320,000 Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) Director Michael Cooper acquired 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$27.12 per share, with a total value of C$8,678,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,730,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$345,237,654.24.

Shares of D.UN stock opened at C$27.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.15, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.17. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$27.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

D.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares lowered Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “hold” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$25.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$26.41.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.