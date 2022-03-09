Michael E. Maroone Acquires 25,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

