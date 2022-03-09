Michael E. Maroone Acquires 25,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) Director Michael E. Maroone acquired 25,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.77 per share, with a total value of $2,619,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $105.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.75 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.17. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $97.70 and a 12-month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $688,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 532,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,891 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CVNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $355.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Carvana from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Carvana from $275.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.86.

About Carvana (Get Rating)

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Carvana (NYSE:CVNA)

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.