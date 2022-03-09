Micro Focus International (LON:MCRO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $319.80

Micro Focus International plc (LON:MCRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 319.80 ($4.19) and last traded at GBX 332.32 ($4.35), with a volume of 1242731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.90 ($4.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of £1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 421.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Micro Focus International’s payout ratio is presently -0.26%.

In related news, insider Greg Lock purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 348 ($4.56) per share, with a total value of £1,044,000 ($1,367,924.53). Also, insider Stephen Murdoch sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 378 ($4.95), for a total transaction of £22,702.68 ($29,746.70).

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc engages in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, IT operations management, security and information management, and governance.

