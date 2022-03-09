Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Garrett Investment Advisors LLC

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.1% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $93,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,414,671 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,008,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,734 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT stock traded up $9.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $285.80. The stock had a trading volume of 885,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,316,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.36. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $229.35 and a 1-year high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

