Millennium Management LLC Buys 69,434 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 471.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPXC. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPX by 49.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 109,976 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in SPX by 898.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 3,385.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 61,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPX by 25.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 58,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in SPX during the third quarter worth about $3,046,000. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $48.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.02.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.08 million. SPX had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

