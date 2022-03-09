Millennium Management LLC Has $4.31 Million Holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) by 145.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 436,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 258,858 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $130,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 21.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition by 58.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $292,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMKR opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

