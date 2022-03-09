Millennium Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,963 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 10,856 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,136,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 689,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 439,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 15,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

In other Aeglea BioTherapeutics news, Director Armen Shanafelt bought 121,799 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, with a total value of $447,002.33. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony G. Quinn bought 43,108 shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $159,499.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 229,592 shares of company stock worth $846,102. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $119.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.14 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.