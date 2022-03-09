Millennium Management LLC Sells 27,606 Shares of LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its holdings in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHAU – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,606 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in LDH Growth Corp I were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 810,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,213,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,948,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares in the last quarter.

LDHAU opened at $9.80 on Wednesday. LDH Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

LDH Growth Corp I intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

