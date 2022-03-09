Millennium Management LLC Sells 283,193 Shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in ironSource were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of ironSource by 175.0% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ironSource in the third quarter worth $109,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in ironSource during the third quarter valued at $154,000. 19.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IS opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. ironSource Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average is $8.93.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. The business’s revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie raised shares of ironSource from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of ironSource from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ironSource in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

