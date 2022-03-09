Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Update

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the January 31st total of 276,400 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Millicom International Cellular stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 2,757.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 785.0% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Millicom International Cellular by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 643,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,294,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TIGO. Scotiabank raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.90 to $32.90 in a report on Tuesday. New Street Research raised Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile (Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.