Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 431,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 31st total of 518,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 305,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:NERV opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NERV shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.