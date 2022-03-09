MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading 13.1% Higher

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.76. 11,110 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 505,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average of $12.39.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 2,486.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Company Profile (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.