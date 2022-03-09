Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.62.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.
About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.