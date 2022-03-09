Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MUFG. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BEAM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.73. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $6.62.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Retail Banking Business Group, Integrated Corporate Banking Business Group, Integrated Trust Assets Business Group, Integrated Global Business Group, Global Markets and Others.

