MJ Hudson Group (LON:MJH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $33.80

MJ Hudson Group plc (LON:MJH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.80 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.45), with a volume of 112211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.30 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £57.32 million and a P/E ratio of -10.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Get MJ Hudson Group alerts:

In other news, insider Matthew Donald Hudson bought 26,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £10,155.99 ($13,307.11).

MJ Hudson Group plc operates as a financial services support provider for the fund managers and asset owners in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, Switzerland, Netherlands, Luxembourg, rest of Europe, North America, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advisory, Business Outsourcing, and Data & Analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MJ Hudson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Hudson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.