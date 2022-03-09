MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,240 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up 0.8% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.33% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.83. The stock had a trading volume of 188,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,877. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $70.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

