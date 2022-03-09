MJP Associates Inc. ADV Grows Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total transaction of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard stock traded up $13.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $328.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,015,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,271,422. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

