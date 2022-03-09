MJP Associates Inc. ADV Trims Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of T. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 12.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,504,000 after acquiring an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% in the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 14.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 43,788,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,546,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.34. The company has a market cap of $166.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

