MMG (OTC:MMLTF) Price Target Increased to 3.50 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

MMG (OTC:MMLTF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from 3.00 to 3.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MMG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
MMG stock opened at $0.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.32. MMG has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.56.
MMG Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and mining of zinc, copper, gold, silver and lead deposits. It operates through the following segments: Las Bambas, Sepon, Kinsevere, Australian Operations, and Other. The Las Bambas segment is a large open-pit, scalable, long-life copper and moly mining operation with prospective exploration options.
