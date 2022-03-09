Mogo (TSE:MOGO) PT Set at C$8.00 by Raymond James

Mogo (TSE:MOGO – Get Rating) received a C$8.00 price target from stock analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 180.70% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MOGO. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Mogo in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Mogo from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
TSE MOGO traded up C$0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,946. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$217.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36. Mogo has a 12 month low of C$2.38 and a 12 month high of C$15.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.13 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.11.
Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.
