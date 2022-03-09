Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $109.66

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.66 and traded as low as $108.00. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $108.00, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66.

Monarch Cement Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCEM)

The Monarch Cement Co engages in the management of quarries, which contains raw materials used by the company’s cement operations. It operates through the Cement Business and Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segments. The Cement Business segment manufactures and sells cement. The Ready-Mixed Concrete Business segment includes precast concrete construction, which involves short-term and long-term contracts for specific projects.

