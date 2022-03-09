Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,678,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fredric G. Reynolds sold 90,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $5,696,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,370,485. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

