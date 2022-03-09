Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.24 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.44.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,500 shares of company stock worth $8,370,485 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

