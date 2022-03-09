MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $400.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $560.00 to $400.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MDB. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $556.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $510.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $630.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $494.68.

MDB traded up $41.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.29. 64,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,271. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $462.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 52-week low of $238.01 and a 52-week high of $590.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $1.17. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business had revenue of $266.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.78, for a total value of $10,842,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.13, for a total value of $1,230,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,530 shares of company stock valued at $88,414,739. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $1,099,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 72.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

