Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.73

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.73 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 77286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.
MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,481,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,889,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,625,000 after buying an additional 452,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.
About Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.
