Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $75.73

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $75.73 and last traded at $75.89, with a volume of 77286 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.32.

MNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $5,669,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 13.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,695,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,481,000 after buying an additional 96,664 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,889,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,625,000 after buying an additional 452,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

