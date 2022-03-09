Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500,000 shares, a growth of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 3,410,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLUE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.40.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

GLUE opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.