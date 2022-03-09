Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.58.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $314.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.95. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $286.12 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.77%.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

