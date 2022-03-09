Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,081. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Argus lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.53.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $133.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.36 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.70 and a 52 week high of $160.96.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

