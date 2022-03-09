Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,832,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,265,000 after purchasing an additional 298,066 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,458,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,584,000 after acquiring an additional 401,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,215,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 507,071 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $109.27 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.10 and a twelve month high of $116.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

