Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $205,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 408,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 73,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,330,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,753,000 after buying an additional 8,981 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 248.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 408,440 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 106.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,861 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 491,206 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

NYSE CHS opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.52. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

