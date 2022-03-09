Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the third quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day moving average of $74.45. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $78.88.

