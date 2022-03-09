Morgan Stanley Has $15.08 Million Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,956 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $15,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Black Hills during the 3rd quarter worth $1,444,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 17,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,063,000 after acquiring an additional 321,340 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 52,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $71.45 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.47%.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

