Morgan Stanley Increases Stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,920 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Textainer Group were worth $14,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Textainer Group by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,043,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,445,000 after buying an additional 84,558 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Textainer Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,975,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,875,000 after acquiring an additional 47,621 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,426,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Textainer Group stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $41.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Textainer Group had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGH. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

