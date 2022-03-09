Morgan Stanley Purchases 86,877 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in WNS were worth $14,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 3.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in WNS by 0.9% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in WNS by 7.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 958,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,436,000 after acquiring an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in WNS by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 844,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,043,000 after acquiring an additional 105,517 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in WNS by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 515,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

NYSE WNS opened at $80.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. WNS’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

