Morgan Stanley Sells 242,876 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 334,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 242,876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $14,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAGE. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

SAGE opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.66. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.43% and a negative net margin of 7,258.91%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.47) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

