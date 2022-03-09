Morgan Stanley Sells 5,262 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Rogers were worth $14,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rogers by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Rogers by 3.4% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,910 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Rogers by 7.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 21.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROG. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $267.75.

Shares of Rogers stock opened at $272.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of $172.84 and a twelve month high of $274.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.61 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.89.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.30 million. Rogers had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.