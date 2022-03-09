MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Randall J. Weisenburger Acquires 30,000 Shares

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MP opened at $43.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10. MP Materials Corp. has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.