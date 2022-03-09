Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) EVP Sells $177,591.87 in Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of COOP opened at $46.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $52.34.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on COOP shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.
Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.
