Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,985 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.68. 379,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,567,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.28. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

