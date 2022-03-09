Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $1.68 Million Stake in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 370,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in RPC were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RPC by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 659,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 98,582 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in RPC by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,393 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in RPC by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 205,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RPC during the third quarter valued at about $523,000. 27.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RES traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.58. 88,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,779. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.12 and a beta of 1.58. RPC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. RPC had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RES. TheStreet raised shares of RPC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

