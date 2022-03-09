Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $211,000 Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 117.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 147.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,936. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -4.94%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 66,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total transaction of $940,225.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PTEN. Citigroup raised their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

