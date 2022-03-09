Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,978 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 649,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,263,000 after buying an additional 10,325 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,584,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,764,000. WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,066,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,127,000.

DFAC traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $26.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,040. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.80. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $29.33.

