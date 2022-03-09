Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Has $614,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% during the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after buying an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after buying an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $2.69 on Wednesday, reaching $49.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,060,074. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $37.48 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.