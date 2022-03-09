Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Raises Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 544,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,793,000 after acquiring an additional 141,068 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. 236,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,292,585. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.86 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

