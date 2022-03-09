My DeFi Pet Trading Down 30.6% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $651,768.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00042261 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.11 or 0.06505386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,145.96 or 0.99914212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00041993 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00044340 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

