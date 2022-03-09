Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Naked Wines (OTCMKTS:NWINF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 385,900 shares, a growth of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 305,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Naked Wines in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Naked Wines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NWINF stock opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. Naked Wines has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.86.

