NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NanoString Technologies, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of life science tools. It provides nCounter Analysis System which supports research and development of clinical applications from basic discovery to the development of future molecular diagnostic tests on a single platform. The company also offers nSolver Analysis software, gene expression panels, miRNA expression assay kits, cancer copy number variation panels, nCounter leukemia fusion gene expression assay kits and human karyotype panels, custom CodeSets and master kits that are ancillary reagents, cartridges, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in its instruments. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government and biopharmaceutical laboratories primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific. NanoString Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

NSTG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.40.

NSTG stock opened at $33.09 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $81.89. The company has a quick ratio of 9.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The business had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $692,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 10.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,891,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,542,000 after buying an additional 138,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NanoString Technologies by 9.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 26,133 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

