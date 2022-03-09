National Bank Financial Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Sunday, March 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.56. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Veritas Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $74.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.12. The stock has a market cap of $135.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.34%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

