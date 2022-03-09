National Bank Financial Lowers Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to Sector Perform Market Weight

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report issued on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.50 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$117.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$103.27.

TSE TD opened at C$96.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$93.52. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$80.30 and a 12-month high of C$109.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$174.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

In related news, Senior Officer Ajai Bambawale sold 19,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.06, for a total transaction of C$1,833,517.28.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

